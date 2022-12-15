Left Menu

India reduce Bangladesh to 37/2 at tea

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 13:55 IST
Mohammad Siraj Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

India reduced Bangladesh to 37 for two in their first innings on day two of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Mohammed Siraj dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (0) on the very first ball of the innings, while Umesh Yadav bowled Yasir Ali (4).

India were all out for 404 in their first innings after starting the day at 278 for six.

Brief Score: India: 404 all out in 133.5 overs (C Pujara 90, S Iyer 86, R Ashwin 58; Taijul Islam 4/133, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/112) Bangladesh: 37 for 2 in 10 overs (Litton Das 24 not out; Mohammed Siraj 1/6, Umesh Yadav 1/23).

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

