Left Menu

My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said his approach to bowl consistently at one spot yielded rich dividends for him in the opening Test against Bangladesh here.The Indian bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav 433 and Siraj 314, reduced Bangladesh to 133 for 8 in the home sides first innings at stumps on the second day on Thursday.

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 15-12-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 18:50 IST
My approach was to bowl consistently at one spot, says Siraj
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said his approach to bowl consistently at one spot yielded rich dividends for him in the opening Test against Bangladesh here.

The Indian bowling unit, led by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) and Siraj (3/14), reduced Bangladesh to 133 for 8 in the home side's first innings at stumps on the second day on Thursday. India had posted 404 in their first innings.

Siraj attributed his success to bowling consistent line and length. ''Red ball is my favourite. I'm more consistent in red ball because it's all about concentrating on line and length. The credit goes to all the bowlers,'' he said in the press conference after second day's play.

''My approach was to bowl consistently at one place because it is such a wicket that if you try more there are chances to leak runs. My only plan was to hit one spot and got successful.'' The 28-year-old said a fast bowler needs to bowl stump-to-stump to get success in five-day cricket. ''I think the more you bowl stump line it is better, because sometimes it is getting lower from there as well as turning. For a fast bowler, it is better to bowl stump line because then you can have LBW chances,'' he said. Siraj is known for bowling with a wobble seam often and the speedster said he went for the option after discovering that his deliveries stopped coming in four years ago. ''In 2018, my balls stopped coming inside, I started bowling outswingers more. I got confused why balls are not coming in and that time I discovered wobble seam because it is difficult for a batter to tackle an outswing that comes in. ''Wobble seam is a type of an off-cutter and I got success with that,'' he said. The Indian lower-order wagged admirably with Ravichandran Ashwin (58), Kuldeep (40) and Umesh Yadav (15 not out) putting up impressive displays to take India past the 400-run mark in the first innings. ''Runs from the lower-order is always good for the team, so everyone is showing interest in practice sessions. They (lower-order batters) want to do well,'' Siraj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022