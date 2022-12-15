I League: TRAU FC win fourth straight home game, down Rajasthan United 3-1

TRAU FC won a fourth straight home game as they beat Rajasthan United FC 3-1 in their I-League 2022-23 match at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Thursday. A first-half brace by Komron Tursunov and a second-half goal from Baoringdao Bodo helped the hosts earn a comfortable win over Rajasthan United.

Rajasthan United had a strong start to the game. On the other hand, Bektur Amangeldiev looked lively for the hosts but he failed to avail the opportunities that came his way in front of the goal. For Rajasthan, the first big chance came in the sixth minute when Martin Chaves launched a strong strike on goal. However, the home custodian Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh tipped the shot from the Uruguayan over the bar in the nick of time. At the half-hour mark, Tursunov was in the thick of things as he was fouled by Rajasthan's William Pauliankhum. From the resultant free kick, Tursunov struck a powerful shot. The Rajasthan custodian Vishal Joon, confused by the swirl, misjudged the trajectory of the ball and failed to keep it out of the goal. A minute later, the visitors almost equalised but Chanso Horam couldn't keep his header on target off a Lalliansanga Renthlei cross.

Just before half-time, Rajasthan goalkeeper Joon conceded a free-kick inside the box for handling a back pass. From the indirect free kick, Godfred Yeboah rolled the ball for Tursunov and the Tajik beat the goalkeeper with a powerful shot. In the 64th minute, Mambetaliev won a corner for the visitors. Chaves played a one-two with Horam before sending the ball into the six-yard area and substitute Amritpal Singh managed to get a head on the ball. The ball hit the post before going in as the Desert Warriors got one back.

According to a release, the away goalkeeper Vishal Joon, who did not enjoy a memorable outing in the middle, was substituted with Rafique Ali Sardar at the hour mark. However, Rajasthan's woes continued as the substitute goalkeeper Ali Sardar took too long to pass the ball before he was closed down by Baoringdao Bodo, who went on to score the third for the hosts. Even after conceding the third goal, the visitors kept their spirits and energy high in order to produce a comeback. Chaves hit the post in the 73rd minute while Mambetaliev and substitute Shaiborlang Kharpan went close in the add-on time. But it was not enough for the visitors as the hosts went home with three points.

Following a third win in a row, TRAU FC go fourth on the table with 13 points in eight games. On the other hand, Rajasthan United, winless in their previous two outings moved to sixth place with 11 points from as many games. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)