Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann welcomes Hockey WC 2023 Trophy in Amritsar

In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on 13th January 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:34 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann welcomes Hockey WC 2023 Trophy in Amritsar
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Hockey World Cup 2023 Trophy in Amritsar (Image: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Trophy Tour of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela arrived in Amritsar, Punjab from Lucknow on Wednesday and was welcomed on Thursday by Honourable Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at his residence, along with Hockey Punjab President Nitin Kohli and General Secretary Harpreet Singh. Also, it was traditionally welcomed by Harjesh Kumar, SDM, Nitin Kohli, President Hockey Punjab, Harpreet Singh General Secretary Hockey Punjab, Olympian Baljit Singh Dhillon, Joint Secretary Hockey Punjab and Surinder Singh Sodhi, 1980 Moscow Olympic Gold Medallist at the airport on Wednesday. And later was then received by Sahil Sandhu and Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi at Spring Dale School, Amritsar from where it was displayed at Shri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar in the presence of Hockey Punjab members, SGPC Amritsar and Round Glass Academy teams. It was further displayed at the Jallianwala Bagh Amritsar and VR Mall, Amritsar for the general public to click pictures and selfies.

In the lead up to the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela which begins on 13th January 2023, the coveted trophy will travel across 13 states and one Union Territory before returning to Odisha on 25 December, thus giving the fans and public a chance to engage with the prestigious trophy before the winning team lifts it on 29th January 2023. The nationwide Trophy Tour was launched in Bhubaneswar on 5th December by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik. Following this, the trophy will journey across West Bengal, Manipur, Assam, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022