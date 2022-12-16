Left Menu

Tennis-Spaniard Roig leaves Nadal's coaching team

Veteran Spanish coach Francis Roig, who has been part of Rafa Nadal's team for the last 18 years, said on Friday he will leave his role to start a new project with more than one player.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 17:43 IST
Tennis-Spaniard Roig leaves Nadal's coaching team
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Veteran Spanish coach Francis Roig, who has been part of Rafa Nadal's team for the last 18 years, said on Friday he will leave his role to start a new project with more than one player. Roig worked alongside the world number two's uncle and ex-coach Toni and more recently with Carlos Moya and Marc Lopez.

"It's been a pleasure and honour to work with Rafa and the rest of the team," Roig said in a statement. "We never thought we could get so many results and have such a long career with him but Rafa's a phenomenon and makes everything look easy." Nadal, who has won 22 Grand Slam titles, described Roig as an important person in his career and thanked him for years of hard work and friendship.

"Francis is a great coach who knows tennis well and has helped me a lot to get better and better," Nadal said. "I only have words of gratitude and I wish him all the luck in the world in his new project."

Nadal captured the Australian Open and French Open titles in an injury-plagued 2022 to top the list of men's Grand Slam title winners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022