Left Menu

Rugby-RFU approves potential Wasps owners, rejects Worcester bidders

Financially-hit Wasps and Worcester have both been suspended for going into administration and will drop from the top-flight Premiership to the Championship in the 2023-24 season. The RFU said the application for Wasps was approved subject to specific conditions being met and that it would continue to work with the bidder over the coming weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 18:10 IST
Rugby-RFU approves potential Wasps owners, rejects Worcester bidders
Representative image

England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) on Friday approved the application by a bidder for the planned takeover of Wasps but rejected another for Worcester after an assessment by the governing body's Club Financial Viability Group. Financially-hit Wasps and Worcester have both been suspended for going into administration and will drop from the top-flight Premiership to the Championship in the 2023-24 season.

The RFU said the application for Wasps was approved subject to specific conditions being met and that it would continue to work with the bidder over the coming weeks. Conditions include financial commitments to ensure the club remains funded, the lodging of a significant bond, the regular provision of financial and other information as well as the swift payment of rugby creditors.

However, the RFU was not satisfied with information provided by potential buyers of Worcester on their financial position and their ability to continue to fund the club and deliver on the business plan provided. "We are pleased to be able to proceed with the approval for Wasps and thank the bid team and administrator for the open and collaborative approach working with us through the process," said RFU CEO Bill Sweeney in a statement.

"We understand that the decision will not be the news that Worcester Warriors' former staff, players and fans will want to hear; the best long-term interests of the club and rugby in Worcester is our key priority. "In the coming days we'll be in touch with the administrator to discuss other bid options as our goal remains to support the continuation of the club in Worcester."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022