PKL: Sahul Kumar's impressive show helps Jaipur Pink Panthers seal final spot

The Jaipur Pink Panthers put up an inspiring performance to defeat Bengaluru Bulls 49-29 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Semi-Final here at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai. Sahul Kumar emerged as the best player for the Panthers with 10 tackle points in the match.

Arjun Deshwal picked up a couple of raid points as the Panthers took the lead at 5-3 in the 5th minute. V Ajith pulled off a magnificent raid soon after and helped the Panthers extend their lead further. However, the Bulls fought back through their defensive unit and reach within touching distance of Jaipur's score at 8-10 in the 10th minute. But Ajith continued to shine as the Panthers kept forging ahead. Rahul Chaudhari stepped up his game and helped the Jaipur side take a massive lead at 14-9 in the 13th minute. Moments later, the Panthers inflicted an ALL OUT to take a stronghold of the game at 18-10. Kandola effected a fantastic raid in the 18th minute, but the Jaipur side still held the lead at 21-14. Bharat found it difficult to consistently breach the Panthers' defence as Jaipur led at 24-15 at the end of the first half.

The Pink Panthers rode on the momentum and inflicted an all-out in the opening minutes of the second half. After that, Ajith caught out Sachin Narwal and Reza Mirbagheri tackled Bharat as the Panthers led comfortably at 33-19 in the 27th minute. The Jaipur side kept raging on and carried another all-out in the 29th minute. The Pink Panthers' defence unit led by Sahul Kumar showcased top form and helped their team dominate proceedings at 43-25 in the 34th minute. The Bulls tackled Deshwal in the 37th minute, but the Panthers continued to keep their noses in front at 46-27. Thereafter, the Panthers' raiders tread carefully and eventually sealed their place in the grand finale. (ANI)

