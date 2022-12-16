Meghalaya pip Nagaland by two wickets

Veteran Taruwar Kohli's all-round show went in vain as Meghalaya lower order put up a stunning show to script a dramatic two-wicket win over Mizoram in their Ranji Trophy Plate group match here on Friday. Chasing a stiff 298 on the final day, Meghalaya were overnight 75/3 as skipper Punit Bisht (53) and Swarajeet Das (53) revived their chase with a 90-run stand.

But Avinash Das broke the partnership dismissing Das, while Bisht was dismissed by Kohli as Mizoram got back into the game with two quick wickets. But the Meghalaya lower-order kept the scoreboard ticking with and it was their No 9 batter Dippu Sangma who finished the chase with an unbeaten 36. He along with Akash Choudhary (18 not out) put on a match-winning ninth wicket stand of 55 runs to seal the chase just after the tea break as Nagaland failed to make further inroads.

Taruwar returned with a match haul of four wickets to complement his splendid 123 in the first innings to be adjudged the player-of-the-match. Brief Scores: At Rangpo: Manipur 186 and 193 lost to Sikkim 220 and 160/2; 54.2 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 74 not out, Pankaj Rawat 72 not out) by eight wickets. Points: Sikkim 6, Manipur 0.

At Nadiad: Mizoram 252 and 216 lost to Meghalaya 171 and 300/8; 105.4 overs (Punit Bisht 53, Swarajeet Das 53, Kishan Lyngdoh 40, Dippu Sangma 36 not out; Avinash Yadav 5/103) by two wickets. Points: Meghalaya 6, Mizoram 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)