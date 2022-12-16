Soccer-Former AC Milan and Bologna manager Mihajlovic dies
Mihajlovic was sacked as manager of Serie A club Bologna in September after they failed to record a win in their first five league matches. The Serbian had become Bologna manager for the second time in 2019 and had been in charge while battling a severe form of leukaemia.
Sinisa Mihajlovic, who played for and coached numerous Italian Serie A teams, died on Friday after a long battle with cancer.
The Serbian had become Bologna manager for the second time in 2019 and had been in charge while battling a severe form of leukaemia. His playing career included lengthy spells at Sampdoria and Lazio and he also managed Serbia.
"A great man, a great fighter, we will remember him as one of the best Serbian players ever to play in Italy," said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in a tweet as tributes began to flood in from inside and outside the football world.
