Soccer-Morocco's World Cup run is like Croatia's four years ago, says coach Dalic

Croatia are preparing for a "huge" match against Morocco in Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff with the African team's surprise run to the semi-finals reminiscent of Croatia's own success at the 2018 tournament, said coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday. Morocco, punching above their weight, beat Belgium and Canada in the group stage before eliminating 2010 world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then beating 2016 European champions Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 20:28 IST
Croatia are preparing for a "huge" match against Morocco in Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff with the African team's surprise run to the semi-finals reminiscent of Croatia's own success at the 2018 tournament, said coach Zlatko Dalic on Friday.

Morocco, punching above their weight, beat Belgium and Canada in the group stage before eliminating 2010 world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16 and then beating 2016 European champions Portugal in the quarter-finals. Morocco's dream run ended in the last four against France, who had beaten surprise finalists Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final, but they still became the first African and Arab country to reach a World Cup semi-final.

African football had suffered a crisis of confidence after the last World Cup in Russia, when none of the five teams made it out of the group phase, but that has now all changed with the performance of Walid Regragui's team in Qatar. "Morocco resemble us from four years ago. No one expected them to reach this stage," Dalic said. "They deserve to be here. They will be a more challenging opponent than in the first match."

"They have grown in self-confidence and are motivated. For both it is a huge and major match." Croatia and Morocco had drawn 0-0 in the group stage before both advanced to the knockout stage.

"For us it is a major match. We have a lot of respect for the Moroccan team. I think they have the same mindset as us. It is a huge match for them as well. They will come up with a major lineup." Croatia have several injury concerns with Josko Gvardiol, Marcelo Brozovic and Josip Juranovic doubtful but Dalic said he would take a decision at the last minute.

"This is the seventh match in a month and we are a bit tired and drained. We have some issues with (Josko) Gvardiol, (Josip) Juranovic and (Marcelo) Brozovic. We will see what will happen. We have to be cautious. "We need to be fair and if someone is not 100% fit we need to talk about it."

