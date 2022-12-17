Left Menu

Soccer-Messi's defensive work not up for debate, says Pochettino

He just needs others to run for him," the coach added. "When you have Messi, you need the other players to understand that they have to take the ball and give it to him so he can keep his energy and then be decisive, as it shows." Pochettino also praised coach Lionel Scaloni for fostering a sense of unity around Messi. "That's the most important thing about this Argentina team and the reason why they are in the final.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 00:29 IST
Soccer-Messi's defensive work not up for debate, says Pochettino

Former Paris St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has said it is absurd to debate Lionel Messi's defensive work as the Argentina captain gets ready to lead his side into the World Cup final against France on Sunday. Messi is the joint top scorer and assist provider at the World Cup, but there has still been some discussion about his role on the pitch as he looks to guide his team to a third World Cup title.

"Honestly, I think the debate about Messi's defensive work is stale, almost silly," Argentine Pochettino, who coached Messi at PSG, told The Athletic. "You can't pretend that Maradona or Pele - along with Messi, the most important players in football - were focused on trying to win the ball back. He can't participate in that. He just needs others to run for him," the coach added.

"When you have Messi, you need the other players to understand that they have to take the ball and give it to him so he can keep his energy and then be decisive, as it shows." Pochettino also praised coach Lionel Scaloni for fostering a sense of unity around Messi.

"That's the most important thing about this Argentina team and the reason why they are in the final. It's because the players understand their roles perfectly. When you have Messi on your team, you must run for him." Messi's Argentina will appear in their sixth World Cup final when they face France, as they look to claim a first title since 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

Canada's First Quantum Minerals ordered to suspend operations at Panama mine

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter; India says samples taken from pharma firm linked to Gambia deaths meet required standards and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration offers U.S. households more free C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022