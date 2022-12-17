Left Menu

Tennis-Raducanu hires Sachs, her fifth coach in 18 months -reports

Last year's U.S. Open champion Raducanu was watched by Sachs on Friday as she lost to world number two Ons Jabeur on her injury return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi. Sachs, 30, guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold last year and was earlier part of the coaching team of Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 09:35 IST
Tennis-Raducanu hires Sachs, her fifth coach in 18 months -reports
Emma Raducanu (Photo: Twitter/MMOPEN) Image Credit: ANI

Emma Raducanu has appointed Sebastian Sachs as her new coach, British media reported, as the German became the fifth person in 18 months to take the role. Last year's U.S. Open champion Raducanu was watched by Sachs on Friday as she lost to world number two Ons Jabeur on her injury return in an exhibition match in Abu Dhabi.

Sachs, 30, guided Belinda Bencic to Olympic gold last year and was earlier part of the coaching team of Victoria Azarenka, a former world number one. He has teamed up with Raducanu after Dmitry Tursunov decided not to continue his partnership with the 20-year-old Briton following the U.S. Open this year.

A representative for Raducanu was not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022