Left Menu

Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya gets 3-year ban for EPO

Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometer race, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.The 28-year-old Kenya native admitted using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 17-12-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 09:54 IST
Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya gets 3-year ban for EPO
Aras Kaya Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Monaco
  • Turkey

Turkish Olympic runner Aras Kaya has been banned for three years after testing positive for EPO at a recent 10-kilometer race, the Athletics Integrity Unit said.

The 28-year-old Kenya native admitted to using recombinant erythropoietin at the race in Romania in September. Blood doping is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The violation carries a four-year ban but Kaya received a one-year reduction because he "returned a signed admission" on the day he was notified of the test result, the AIU said. His suspension commenced on Dec. 4.

Kaya competed in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where he was eliminated in the heats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including children; Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two and more

World News Roundup: Fire near French city of Lyon kills 10, including childr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022