Chinese tennis player gets 9-month ban in match-fixing case
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Chinese tennis player Baoluo Zheng has been banned for nine months after admitting that he attempted to fix a match, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.
"The 21-year-old player approached an opponent and offered money in return for deliberately losing a match at a tournament in Egypt in October 2022," the agency said in a statement.
Baoluo, whose career-high ranking is No. 525 in doubles, was also fined $5,000 though $2,000 is suspended.
He was provisionally suspended on Oct. 27 after having played in a tournament in Sharm El Sheikh.
The ITIA said the case was handled under an "agreed sanction" framework, allowing for a sanction to be handed down "upon admission of guilt, without the need for a hearing." The agency said Baoluo admitted to violating three sections of the sport's anti-corruption rules. The suspension extends to July 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Chinese
- Sharm El Sheikh
- Baoluo
- Baoluo Zheng
- ITIA
ALSO READ
WIDER IMAGE-"Music is their language": school gives autistic Chinese youth a voice
WRAPUP 2-Chinese cities ease COVID curbs as virus keeps spreading
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row
WRAPUP 3-Relief and worry as major Chinese cities ease COVID curbs
Motor racing-Chinese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for fourth year in a row