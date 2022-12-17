Naorem Mahesh Singh wins Emerging Player of Month award for November 2022

East Bengal FC striker Naorem Mahesh Singh was awarded the November 2022 Emerging Player of the Month, a monthly award bestowed to the finest young player in the Indian Super League (ISL). To determine the winners, 13 experts vote, and each expert must select their favourite three contenders. The contender that receives the most votes wins the award as read in a statement by the ISL website.

Naorem Mahesh was chosen as the clear winner by 10 of the 13 experts, making him the undisputed winner for November 2022. Anwar Ali of FC Goa finished second, marginally ahead of Nadhakumar Sekar of Odisha FC. The Red and Gold brigade recorded two wins in November and scored six goals in four matches. Naorem Mahesh provided assists for all four goals that East Bengal FC scored in the two matches they won away at Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC.

Naorem Mahesh is the second player to win the award this season after Mumbai City FC's Mehtab Singh won the award for October 2022. Mumbai City FC winger Bipin Singh has been crowned Hero of the Month for November 2022, a monthly honour given to the finest player in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Mumbai City FC picked up right where they left off, easing past East Bengal FC to reclaim the top spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. As the Torch Bearers failed to secure points in their 50th ISL game, Lalengmawia Ralte scored twice and Greg Stewart scored for the third time this season. The win takes Mumbai City FC to the top of the table, two points clear of Hyderabad FC. The Islanders will be in action on Christmas Eve at home against Chennaiyin FC. Meanwhile, East Bengal FC remains eighth on the table with nine points. The Torch Bearers will get an extended break before hosting Bengaluru FC on December 30, Friday. (ANI)

