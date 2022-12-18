Left Menu

India beat Bangladesh by 188 runs in second Test

PTI | Chattogram | Updated: 18-12-2022 10:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 10:05 IST
India bowled Bangladesh out for 324 on the fifth and final day to win the first Test by 188 runs and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

Bangladesh added 52 runs in 11.2 overs in the morning session and lost four wickets in the process after resuming the day on 272 for six while chasing an improbable 513 for a win.

It was a matter of completing formalities for India after Axar Patel grabbed three wickets towards the end of the fourth day to push the visitors closer to victory.

The second and final Test starts on December 22 in Mirpur.

Brief Scores: India: 404 and 258/2.

Bangladesh: 150 and 324 all out in 113.2 overs (Zakir Hasan 100, Shakib Al Hasan 84; Axar Patel 4/77, Kuldeep Yadav 3/73).

