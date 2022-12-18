Brook posts century in 3rd straight Test, England lead Pakistan by 29 runs at Karachi

A century from batter Harry Brook and fifties from Ollie Pope, wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes put England in command on day two of the third and final Test against Pakistan at Karachi on Sunday, with visitors having a 29-run lead over the Asian team, whose scoreline reads 21/0 at the end of the day's play. At the end of day's play, Abdullah Shafique (14*) and Shan Masood (3*) were unbeaten.

England started the day at 7/1, with Ben Duckett (4*) and Ollie Pope (3*) at the crease. Duckett and Pope stitched a 58-run stand for the second wicket. Nauman Ali trapped Duckett lbw for 26 off 37 balls. England was 58/2. He dismissed star batter Joe Root for a golden duck on the very next delivery. Pope and Harry Brook joined forces to stitch a 40-run partnership, before young spinner Abrar Ahmed struck for the second time to dismiss Pope for 51 off 64 balls.

Captain Ben Stokes and Brook ticked the scoreboard for a while. Stokes was run out for 26. Half of England batting line up was inside the pavillion for 145 runs. Wicketkeeper-batter Foakes joined forces with Brook and they took Pakistan bowlers to attack. Brook brought up his third century of the tour in 133 balls. Mohammad Wasim trapped him lbw to bring end to his superb knock of 111 runs in 150 balls. England was 262/6. Debutant spinner Rehan Ahmed was dismissed for just one run by Nauman, who got his third wicket in the match.

Foakes was joined by Mark Wood and both helped England get over the 300-run mark. Abrar put an end to the 51-run stand between the duo, dismissing Wood for 35. Foakes was next to go for 64 off 121 balls and Nauman got his fourth wicket in the match. Ollie Robinson hit some solid boundaries to help England cross the 350-run mark. Abrar dislodged his stumps to bring to an end to his 29-run knock. England was bundled out for 354 runs. They had a 50-run lead over Pakistan, who had scored 304 in their first innings, with fifties from Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56).

Nauman (4/126) and Abrar (4/150) were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Wasim took one wicket as well. In their second innings, Pakistan openers Shafique and Masood helped their side get through the remainder of the day without any damage.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 304 and 21/0 (Abdullah Shafique 14*, Shan Masood 3*) trail England: 354 (Harry Brook 111, Ben Foakes 64, Nauman Ali 4/126) by 29 runs. (ANI)

