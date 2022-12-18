Left Menu

Soccer-France's Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 23:16 IST
France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.

England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

