Soccer-France's Mbappe second player to score a hat-trick in World Cup final
Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 23:16 IST
France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.
England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.
