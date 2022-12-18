Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
PTI | Lusail | Updated: 18-12-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2022 23:32 IST
Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.
Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Kylian Mbappé
- Lionel Messi
- Argentina
- Gonzalo Montiel
- France
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
Big day at World Cup looms for France, Poland goalkeepers
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Which major players are missing FIFA tournament?
American fans captivated by US team's World Cup run