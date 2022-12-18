Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties

Lionel Messi finally won the biggest prize in soccer as Argentina beat France 4-2 in a penalty shootout Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Gonzalo Montiel scored the clinching penalty kick as Argentina won after a 3-3 draw.

