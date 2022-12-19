Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 top goal scorer: who won the Golden Boot?

One of the top honours awarded at the 2022 FIFA World Cup was the Golden Boot which is presented to the top scorer at the tournament. France striker Kylian Mbappe topped the count with eight goals, one more than Argentina's Lionel Messi, after bagging a hat-trick in the final which the defending champions lost to the South Americans on penalties.

Soccer-France disappointed but proud of fightback in epic World Cup final

France are disappointed they could not successfully defend their World Cup crown after losing to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's final but leave Qatar with heads high having fought until the end, players Raphael Varane and Hugo Lloris said. France fought back twice through Kylian Mbappe, who erased Argentina's 2-0 lead in 97 seconds in normal time before scoring a third in extra time to level it at 3-3.

Soccer-England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate has decided to stay on and lead the campaign for the 2024 European Championship, the Football Association (FA) said on Sunday. The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were knocked out by France, and had said he was "conflicted" about his role and giving it some thought.

Soccer-We had to suffer to win the World Cup say Argentina players

Argentina were made to suffer before landing their first World Cup title in 36 years, having twice squandered a lead, including in extra-time before edging past defending champions France 4-2 on penalties in the final on Sunday. "It was a game where we suffered," said Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who saved one penalty in the shootout on Sunday but had also saved two more spot kicks in their quarter-final against Netherlands.

Soccer-Magical Messi hoists World Cup after final for the ages

As fireworks exploded and some 80,000 people roared, Lionel Messi smiled. His Argentina soccer shirt covered by the bisht the Emir of Qatar had just draped him in – the cape reserved for top officials and sheikhs. He smiled, he paused, then he hoisted high the World Cup, a lifetime’s dream realised.

For all the accolades, all the awards, the riches, titles and silverware, there had been one stain on his career resume, and it was one he erased forever on a magical World Cup night for Argentina.

Soccer-France fight back to draw 2-2 with Argentina and force extra time

France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in two minutes late in the game, including an 80th-minute penalty, to salvage a 2-2 draw with Argentina after 90 minutes and force extra time in the World Cup final on Sunday. The Argentineans had struck through captain Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria in the first half and were in complete control until Mbappe inspired a dramatic comeback for France, who had looked toothless for much of the game.

NFL roundup: Vikings pull off biggest NFL comeback, clinch division

Greg Joseph kicked a 40-yard field goal with three seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Minnesota Vikings to an improbable 39-36 home win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime before orchestrating the largest comeback victory in NFL history. The rally came with a fitting prize as the Vikings (11-3) also clinched the NFC North title.

Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Houston deals No. 2 Virginia first loss

Jarace Walker tallied 17 points, seven rebounds and four assists as No. 5 Houston handed No. 2 Virginia its first loss, 69-61, Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark added 13 points each, while Jamal Shead had 11 points and four assists. The Cougars (11-1) used their signature defense to limit the Cavaliers to 41.7 percent shooting from the floor and 27.3 percent from 3-point range. Houston shot 49 percent from the floor and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin moves closer to all-time record with super-G win

American Mikaela Shiffrin won the super-G race on the slopes of St. Moritz on Sunday to post her 77th World Cup win, taking her to within five victories of teammate Lindsey Vonn's women's record of 82. Shiffrin clocked one minute 13.62 seconds, 0.12 seconds ahead of Elena Curtoni from Italy. France's Romane Miradoli took third place, 0.40 seconds behind Shiffrin.

Amar’e Stoudemire arrested on domestic violence battery charge

Six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday night in Miami and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence battery after allegedly hitting his daughter. The Miami Herald said Stoudemire was taken into custody at his Miami residence. The girl, who is a minor, told police that Stoudemire accused her of giving "attitude" to her grandmother, and he slapped her in the face, punched her in the jaw and hit her in other areas of her left side, according to the police report, which was obtained by the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)