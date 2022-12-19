Left Menu

'What a show, What a sport': Sunil Chhetri after Argentina's World Cup win over France

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:23 IST
Argentina players rejoice after being crowned WC champions on Sunday.(Photo Credit: REUTERS). Image Credit: ANI
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri paid tribute to Lionel Messi after Argentina emerged victorious in the FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday. "This is the best game of football I've ever watched. Every emotion displayed and felt for 120 minutes and then through every take from the spot. What a show. What a sport. Lionel Messi," Sunil Chhetri tweeted.

Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup after defeating France 4-2 on penalties, following a 3-3 draw after extra time in the final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The main time of match ended with a 2-2 draw, with both teams scoring in extra time to make it 3-3.

Argentina's star player Lionel Messi netted twice -- in the 23rd minute from the penalty spot and in the 109th minute from a goalmouth melee. His teammate, Angel Di Maria, scored 36 minutes into the match. France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes. He completed his hat-trick in the 118th minute on the penalty.

Argentina eventually defeated France 4-2 on penalties, winning the World Cup for the third time. Lionel Messi was awarded with the Golden Ball, a trophy given to the best player at the FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe secured the Golden Boot with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final. But he ended up on the losing side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

