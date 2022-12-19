Left Menu

Cricket-Bairstow should come straight back into England side - Brook

Bairstow was ruled out of action until 2023 after undergoing surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in October, a month after suffering a freak injury on a golf course. Brook was brought into the line-up in place of Bairstow, making his test debut in September against South Africa, and the 23-year-old has hit three centuries to lead the scoring in England's three-match series in Pakistan.

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:32 IST
Cricket-Bairstow should come straight back into England side - Brook

Batsman Harry Brook said Jonny Bairstow should return to England's test side as soon as he recovers from injury but hopes that his performances in the ongoing Pakistan series have given selectors something to think about. Bairstow was ruled out of action until 2023 after undergoing surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle in October, a month after suffering a freak injury on a golf course.

Brook was brought into the line-up in place of Bairstow, making his test debut in September against South Africa, and the 23-year-old has hit three centuries to lead the scoring in England's three-match series in Pakistan. "Most selectors say they like headaches, so hopefully I've caused a very big migraine," Brook told reporters on Sunday after scoring 111 in his first innings of the final test in Karachi.

"Jonny is one of the best players, if not the best player, in the world - he was this summer anyway. "So for me, he comes straight back in the side. Obviously I'm not selecting the team but he's such a big player and has been for so many years."

England won the opening test by 74 runs and then sealed a 26-run victory in the second to secure their first series victory in Pakistan since 2000-01.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022