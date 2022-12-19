Left Menu

Rohit unlikely to regain full fitness for second Test

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:25 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:53 IST
Rohit unlikely to regain full fitness for second Test
Rohit Sharma (Photo: ICC) Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

India skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against Bangladesh, beginning here on Thursday, as he has not yet fully recovered from a thumb injury he suffered in the preceding ODI series.

Rohit had hurt his left thumb while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh on December 7. India had lost the ODI series 1-2.

India won the first Test by 188 runs in Chattogram with K L Rahul leading the team in Rohit's absence.

Rohit had travelled back to Mumbai to see a specialist following his injury.

''He is yet to travel to Dhaka for the second Test. His webbing is sore and there is still some pain. It is unlikely that he will play,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

India will be pressing for another win as they aim to reach their second straight World Test Championship final.

After the win on Sunday, Rahul had said that it would take a day or two to get the final word on Rohit's fitness and availability.

''About Rohit, we may be able to know (his status) in the next day or two, even I am not aware of it,'' Rahul had said at the post-match press conference.

India have a busy home season lined up with Sri Lanka and New Zealand touring for a limited overs series next month.

The all important four Test series against Australia takes place in February and March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

