Sports News Roundup: Nikola Jokic's 27 boards help Nuggets dispatch Hornets; Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Italy and more

Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win

Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the soccer World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986. He has now.

Soccer-French hearts are broken but future looks bright

France will be heartbroken after losing the World Cup final to Argentina in a penalty shootout but the genius of Kylian Mbappe and the depth of talent in the squad bode well for the future. France began the World Cup without Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, striker Christopher Nkunku, midfielders Ngolo Kante and Paul Pogba and lost left back Lucas Hernandez in the first game and yet still reached the final, where they lost 4-2 on penalties after a spectacular 3-3 draw.

Tennis-Argentine Marcaccio joins Nadal's coaching staff

Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio will be a new member of Rafael Nadal's coaching staff for the 2023 season, the Spanish player said on Monday. The announcement comes three days after Spanish coach Francis Roig said he would be stepping down from his role on Nadal's team after 18 years to take on new projects.

'We love this team': Argentina street party erupts after World Cup win

Hundreds of thousands of Argentines poured into the sunlit streets of Buenos Aires on Sunday, ecstatic after a nail-biting victory on penalties in the World Cup final over France made the South Americans world champions for the first time since 1986. In a tense and roller-coaster match played in Qatar in front of some 88,000 fans, Argentina, led by star Lionel Messi, took home its third World Cup after beating France, the defending champions, 4-2 on penalties after drawing 3-3 after extra time.

Soccer-'All-time classic': Former players blown away by thrilling World Cup final

Former players came together in acclaiming the World Cup final in Qatar as one of the best ever after Argentina beat France on penalties following a pulsating 3-3 draw. Lionel Messi scored twice and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a hat-trick in 120 minutes of breathtaking action, before Gonzalo Montiel sent Hugo Lloris the wrong way to seal a shootout win and a third World Cup title for Argentina.

Athletics-AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping

Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.

Soccer-France's Benzema retires from international football after missing World Cup

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final. Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances, was expected to lead the line for France in Qatar but missed the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

Soccer-Miedema suffers ACL injury, World Cup campaign in doubt

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema's participation at next year's Women's World Cup is in doubt after she confirmed on Monday she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during a Champions League match last week. Playing against Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch player left the pitch in tears and carried on a stretcher on the stroke of halftime as Arsenal lost 1-0 but still progressed to the quarter-finals.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic's 27 boards help Nuggets dispatch Hornets

Nikola Jokic set a career high with 27 rebounds -- including a franchise record 20 in the first half -- along with 40 points and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night. The 20 rebounds in one half are tied for the second most in NBA history going back to 1996-97. Kevin Love holds the record with 22 in a half. The only other player in NBA history to have at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game was Wilt Chamberlain.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Italy

Swiss Olympic champion alpine skier Marco Odermatt won another giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, on Monday to secure his 15th career World Cup victory. Odermatt, the reigning World Cup champion and current leader, finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Norwegian veteran Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.92 in front of Olympic silver medallist Zan Kranjec.

