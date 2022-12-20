Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ancelotti plans to stay at Real Madrid until 2024

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he plans to stay at the Spanish club until his contract expires in June 2024 following reports of a possible move to the Brazilian national team. The Italian boss said he remains focused on his current role at Madrid as the team looks to defend their LaLiga, Spanish Super Cup and Champions League titles and prepare for the Club World Cup in February.

Argentina's post-Maradona youth revel in Messi's maiden World Cup win

Argentine Santiago Cutaia, 34, had never felt the elation of his country winning the soccer World Cup before, born two years after late icon Diego Maradona last hoisted the trophy aloft for the Albiceleste in 1986. He has now.

Tennis-Argentine Marcaccio joins Nadal's coaching staff

Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio will be a new member of Rafael Nadal's coaching staff for the 2023 season, the Spanish player said on Monday. The announcement comes three days after Spanish coach Francis Roig said he would be stepping down from his role on Nadal's team after 18 years to take on new projects.

Soccer-France's Coman, Tchouameni racially abused after World Cup final defeat

France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni have been subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina, the BBC reported on Monday. Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman's effort from the spot and Tchouameni fired wide as Argentina captured their first world title since 1986, and third overall.

Soccer-Argentina to celebrate World Cup victory at Buenos Aires' Obelisk

Argentina's national team will celebrate their World Cup triumph on Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk, the monument that is the traditional epicentre of sporting celebrations, the federation said on Monday. "The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

Athletics-AIU suspends three Kenyan athletes for doping

Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for two to three years for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Monday. Sprinter Mark Otieno Odhiambo, who tested positive during the Tokyo Olympics, has been given a two-year ban for use of Methasterone. His suspension dates back to July 31, 2021 and all his results from June 24, 2021 will be disqualified.

Soccer-France's Benzema retires from international football after missing World Cup

France striker Karim Benzema announced his retirement from international football on his 35th birthday on Monday, a day after Les Bleus lost to Argentina on penalties in the World Cup final. Ballon d'Or winner Benzema, who scored 37 times in 97 appearances, was expected to lead the line for France in Qatar but missed the World Cup after suffering a thigh injury in training the day before the start of the tournament.

Soccer-Miedema suffers ACL injury, World Cup campaign in doubt

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema's participation at next year's Women's World Cup is in doubt after she confirmed on Monday she ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee during a Champions League match last week. Playing against Olympique Lyonnais, the Dutch player left the pitch in tears and carried on a stretcher on the stroke of halftime as Arsenal lost 1-0 but still progressed to the quarter-finals.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic's 27 boards help Nuggets dispatch Hornets

Nikola Jokic set a career high with 27 rebounds -- including a franchise record 20 in the first half -- along with 40 points and 10 assists for his fifth triple-double of the season, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-115 on Sunday night. The 20 rebounds in one half are tied for the second most in NBA history going back to 1996-97. Kevin Love holds the record with 22 in a half. The only other player in NBA history to have at least 37 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists in a single game was Wilt Chamberlain.

Alpine skiing-Swiss Odermatt claims another giant slalom win in Italy

Swiss Olympic champion alpine skier Marco Odermatt won another giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy, on Monday to secure his 15th career World Cup victory. Odermatt, the reigning World Cup champion and current leader, finished 0.20 seconds ahead of Norwegian veteran Henrik Kristoffersen and 0.92 in front of Olympic silver medallist Zan Kranjec.

