Rugby-French federation president Laporte to step back from duties after trial verdict

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said its president Bernard Laporte is stepping back from his duties after being sentenced on corruption charges but would remain in the role during his appeal process.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 09:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) said its president Bernard Laporte is stepping back from his duties after being sentenced on corruption charges but would remain in the role during his appeal process. Laporte received a two-year suspended prison sentence and a 75,000 euros ($79,582.50) fine after being found guilty in a trial for influence peddling and illegally acquiring assets.

Laporte has denied any wrongdoing and has said he will appeal the ruling. He was accused of undue influence in securing a role for Mohed Altrad, whose construction company sponsors the France jersey. At an FFR meeting on Monday, Laporte expressed his desire to follow "to the letter" the injunction of the body's ethics committee, which called on him to provisionally withdraw from the role.

"In effect, Bernard Laporte remains president of the French Rugby Federation," the FFR said in a statement on Monday. "However, he has been asked to step aside temporarily while the final criminal decision is made.

"This implies in particular that the president will no longer participate in the various decision-making bodies ... and will no longer sign any commitments on behalf of the FFR." The statement added that Laporte would meet with French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera on Thursday, and that an interim president would be appointed during Laporte's appeal process.

Laporte also decided to "self-suspend" himself from his position as World Rugby vice-chairman after being sentenced. ($1 = 0.9424 euros)

