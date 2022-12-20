Cricket-England win third test by eight wickets, complete clean sweep in Pakistan
England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final test in Karachi on Tuesday, becoming the first test team to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan.
Ben Duckett (82 not out) top-scored for England in their chase of 167.
