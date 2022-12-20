Howzat adds more games to its arsenal

Popular fantasy sports platform Howzat introduces a new class of skill games to its line-up, including rummy, carrom, and solitaire. As a unified gaming platform, it will now cater to a larger population with different preferences and skills. The application will initially be available for Android devices, engaging an audience of over 25 million players.

With this move, Howzat has brought multiple skill games under one umbrella, providing gamers with a diversity of options on a single app and giving them an opportunity to enjoy their preferred games without having to install or log in to multiple apps. The company also looks to expand Howzat's mission of creating ''Sabse Zyada Winners'' by taking it to other games too.

Games like rummy already have a strong audience base in India. Combining such games with Howzat's unique gameplay, innovative features, and exciting contests will attract gamers to explore more varied gaming while winning more rewards.

Expressing his views on the same, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, ''We at Howzat have always believed in enriching our platform with the best fantasy gaming experience. Now with more games added to our platform, we aim to extend the same experience with each game. The newly-added games will cater to the requirements, skill sets, and strengths of different players as an integrated multi-gaming channel.'' ''We hope to receive an overwhelming response to this move, which will motivate us to keep adding more games to our arsenal and further increase the options for our players,'' he added.

Howzat recently ran a mega campaign called The Great Winnings Festival, which offered a whopping prize pool of ₹500 crores. The campaign featured games like fantasy sports and rummy. The platform is now running an extensive campaign for Australia's T20 Bash, offering a lucrative prize pool of ₹25 lakhs and a range of exciting offers and fantasy cricket contests.

About Howzat Howzat is a fantasy sports platform owned by India's leading skill-gaming company Junglee Games. It offers sports fans an exciting fantasy sports experience by combining sports, skills, and cash prizes. Users can select their own virtual teams in cricket, football, and kabaddi on Howzat by selecting players from real teams playing matches in the real world and compete with other users for cash prizes. The platform is legally certified, secure, and trusted by over 25 million regular fantasy sports players from all over India.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780519/Howzat_Logo.jpg

