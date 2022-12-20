Karnataka gain upper hand against Puducherry

Eight-time champions Karnataka dished out an allround effort to bundle out Puducherry for 170 and then reach 111 for one on the opening day to gain a slight upperhand in their Ranji Trophy Group C match here on Tuesday.

Electing to field, Karnataka bowlers were right on the money as right-arm pace trio of Vidwath Kaverappa (4/52), Vijaykumar Vyshak (3/39) and Ronit More (2/34) shared nine wickets to dismantle Puducherry's batting line-up.

Leg-spinner Shreay Gopal (1/5) accounted for the other wicket.

Puducherry never had control of their innings after being sent in to bat as they lost wickets at regular intervals, failing to stitch substantial partnerships that would have helped them post a decent first innings total.

Skipper Damodaran Rohit (44) top-scored for Puducherry, while Kothandapani Aravind (20) and Sridhar Ashwath (20) also got some runs before they were bowled out in 54 overs.

In reply, opener Ravikumar Samarth remained unbeaten on 59, while skipper Mayank Agarwal made 51 as Karanataka ended the day's proceedings at 111 for 1.

Night watch-man More is yet to open his account.

Karnataka still trail Puducherry by 59 runs in their first innings with nine wickets in hand.

In another Group C match in Jaipur, India international Deepak Hooda hit 133 off 187 balls, while Salman Khan (62 not out) and Yash Kothari (58) also contributed with the bat as Rajasthan posted 310 for five in 87 overs on the opening day against Kerala.

For Kerala, Jalaj Saxena picked up two wickets for 74 runs.

Brief Scores: At Bengaluru: Puducherry 170 all out in 54 overs (Damodaran Rohit 44; Vidwath Kaverappa 4/52) vs Karnataka 111 for 1 in 32 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 59 not out, Mayank Agarwak 51; Ankit Sharma 1/8).

At Jaipur: Rajsathan 310 for 5 in 87 overs (Deepak Hooda 133, Salman Khan 62 not out, Yash Kothari 58; Jalaj Saxena 2/74) vs Kerala.

At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 280 for 4 in 90 overs (Saurabh Tiwary 65 not out, Kumar Kushagra 60 not out; Darshan Misal 2/59) vs Goa.

At New Delhi: Services 213 all out in 60.1 overs (Anshul Gupta 71, Devender Lochab 53; Ravi Kiran 5/44) vs Chhattisgarh 9 for no loss in 3 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)