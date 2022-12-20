Indian women opt to field in fifth T20I against Australia

The Indian women's team won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the fifth and final T20 International here on Tuesday. India brought in Rajeshwari Gayakwad and left out the out-of-form Jemimah Rodrigues in the only change. Australia are playing Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield in place of injured Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt.

Australia have already sealed the series by winning three of the four matches played so far. Teams: India: Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

