Left Menu

Indian women opt to field in fifth T20I against Australia

The Indian womens team won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the fifth and final T20 International here on Tuesday. India brought in Rajeshwari Gayakwad and left out the out-of-form Jemimah Rodrigues in the only change.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 18:45 IST
Indian women opt to field in fifth T20I against Australia
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian women's team won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the fifth and final T20 International here on Tuesday. India brought in Rajeshwari Gayakwad and left out the out-of-form Jemimah Rodrigues in the only change. Australia are playing Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield in place of injured Alyssa Healy and Megan Schutt.

Australia have already sealed the series by winning three of the four matches played so far. Teams: India: Shafali Varma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Radha Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh Australia: Beth Mooney (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022