BWF World Rankings: Satwiksairaj-Chirag enter top five in men's doubles category

The pair was in great form this year, having won Gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Bronze in BWF World Championships. They won French Open Super 750 and India Open Super 500 and were part of the historic maiden Thomas Cup of the Indian men's team this year.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 19:20 IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
India's highest-ever ranked men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty jumped two spots to enter the top five of the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings on Tuesday, achieving the fifth position. The pair was in great form this year, having won Gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022 and Bronze in BWF World Championships. They won French Open Super 750 and India Open Super 500 and were part of the historic maiden Thomas Cup of the Indian men's team this year.

"Brothers of destruction are now world no. 5!: @badmintonphoto @himantabiswa| @sanjay091968| @lakhaniarun1 #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Media. Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy HS also climbed two spots to reach the ninth position, while Kidambi Srikanth climbed one spot to reach number 11 in the men's singles category.

"Sat-Chi entered top-5 Prannoy back in top-10 Checkout this week's ranking updates :@badmintonphoto #BWFWorldRankings #IndiaontheRise #Badminton," tweeted BAI Media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

