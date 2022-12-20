2023 IBA Women's World Boxing C'ships to kickstart in Delhi from March 15 onwards

The 2023 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships is set to take place from March 15 to 31 in New Delhi as India gears up to host the biennial event for the third time in the tournament's history. Since the inception of the Championships in 2001, the prestigious event took place twice in India previously--in 2006 and 2018, both times in New Delhi. Besides this, India has also hosted the Women's Youth World Championships in 2017 in Guwahati, as per a press release from the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). "The countdown to one of the world's biggest boxing events of 2023 begins now. The World Championships are a testament to Indian boxing's unparalleled credentials and we, at the Boxing Federation of India, are geared up to deliver a spectacular experience. With the partnership of the IBA team, we are confident that the World Championships will help boost boxing globally. We are excited about Indian boxers making their mark on the global stage again and look forward to inspiring action in the ring," said Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

The competition will take place in 12 weight categories-- 48 kg, 50 kg, 52 kg, 54 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 63 kg, 66 kg, 70 kg, 75 kg, 81 kg and +81 kg--and the registration will open soon. BFI and IBA will also be working to introduce a historic bout review system at the championships.

Boxing in India has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. India has been consistently finishing amongst the top 5 countries in recent global and multi-event competitions like the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games. The opportunity to host the upcoming World Championships is also a testament of the efforts put in by BFI in developing the sport in the country and the position it holds at the global stage. Indian women have clinched 39 medals, including 10 golds, in the 12 editions of the championship so far. (ANI)

