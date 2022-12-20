Athletics-Kenyans Kipyokei, Rionoripo handed lengthy bans for doping, Lempus charged
Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:42 IST
Kenya's Diana Kipyokei and Purity Rionoripo have been banned for six and five years, respectively, for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday.
Kipyokei's results have been disqualified since and including October 11, 2021. She has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women's winner as a result.
Compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus has been charged with the presence of banned substance triamcinolone acetonide, the AIU said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya's Health CS pledges to spearhead people-centered approach to healthcare delivery
Pakistan SC directs govt to register FIR in journalist Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenya
Pakistan SC directs govt to register FIR in journalist Arshad Sharif's killing in Kenya
Pakistan's top court sets up supervisory panel on TV scribe killed in Kenya
Pakistani court to oversee probe into death of journalist in Kenya