Athletics-Kenyans Kipyokei, Rionoripo handed lengthy bans for doping, Lempus charged

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 20:42 IST
Kenya's Diana Kipyokei and Purity Rionoripo have been banned for six and five years, respectively, for using prohibited substances, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday.

Kipyokei's results have been disqualified since and including October 11, 2021. She has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women's winner as a result.

Compatriot Betty Wilson Lempus has been charged with the presence of banned substance triamcinolone acetonide, the AIU said.

