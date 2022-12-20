Nelly Korda steals spotlight the last 2 tournaments of year

Lee Trevino was holding court on the practice range at the PNC Championship as only he can, mixing swing advice with Merry Mex humor. He stopped to watch one player swing.

It was Nelly Korda, and he joined a growing fan club.

“These boys better be happy you're on the LPGA,” Trevino called out to her.

Korda has played the PNC Championship twice with her father and has done plenty to raise her profile. She was giddy upon meeting Tiger Woods last year and playing with Trevino. This time, all eyes were on her sweet swing.

Jordan Spieth's advice to his father before the first round was to “swing like Nelly.” On Sunday, Spieth was still raving about her, comparing the efficiency of her swing with Adam Scott.

“I think she only hit three shots that didn't go exactly where she was aiming,” Spieth said of their pairing the first round.

It capped a big two weeks for Korda, a happy ending to a year in which she missed four months because of a blood clot in her arm. The previous week was the QBE Shootout, where she played with Denny McCarthy. Max Homa wondered how she ever lost on the LPGA Tour and said it was a testament to the other players on the women's tour “that anyone can even sniff beating her.” Kevin Kisner took it a step further: “I think I called her the Tiger Woods of the LPGA Tour at one point. She's hit every shot just like she wants to for eight holes. ''Like does she hit a bad shot? I have no idea, I've never seen her hit a bad shot.” Korda deflected the attention and shared it with her tourmates.

“It's been really cool to see the kind of feedback that I've gotten from the guys,” she said. “They should come out to an LPGA event and watch all the girls play out there because they'll be equally impressed with everyone out there.” MASTERS PUSH Louis Oosthuizen had a fourth straight year without winning anywhere in the world. A tie for seventh two weeks ago in the Alfred Dunhill Championship might end up feeling like a win.

That result will land him at No. 50 in the world ranking at the end of the year. Augusta National typically invites the top 50 to the Masters, though there is some uncertainty about the criteria because of all the defections to LIV Golf.

Dean Burmester could have bumped Oosthuizen with a win in Mauritius last week, but he missed the cut.

Oosthuizen bumped Daniel Berger, who has been out with a back injury and has not played since the U.S. Open. Berger, who played in the last Ryder Cup, was No. 25 in the world when he stopped playing.

Also falling out was Harris English, who had hip surgery and went from January to June without playing. English was at No. 16 when he stopped playing and No. 26 when he returned at the Memorial. He has managed only one top 10 since then.

Oosthuizen would be among 16 out of 78 players who are with Saudi-funded LIV Golf and have qualified for the Masters under the previous standard. Six of them are past champions. Six are from the top 50 in the world. The other four have recently won majors that typically come with a five-year exemption to the majors, or made it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.

BEWARE THE INJURED GOLFER Part of Mark O'Meara was surprised Tiger Woods didn't win the PNC Championship, not in spite of his injury but because of it.

O'Meara was like a big brother to Woods when he turned pro in 1996, and he has seen Woods' nagging health issues not get in the way. There was that time at Bay Hill in 2003 when Woods had food poisoning, had the dry heaves throughout the final round and won by 11 shots.

“We're playing Augusta National in a practice round on a Tuesday,” O'Meara said. “We're walking up the fifth fairway and he said, Hey, M.O., did I tell you latest. I think I have a slight tear in my left Achilles tendon.' That's what he comes up with. I stop and said, Tiger, really? I'm not a doctor but I really believe if you had a slight tear of your Achilles tendon, you would not be walking up this fairway.' “So I'm not a betting man but I told him, Because you said that, I'm going to bet you're going to win.' And you know what? He won the Masters.” KORN FERRY BOOST One difficult decision for Korn Ferry Tour players was giving up a week on the schedule to play in the U.S. Open if they qualified. The Wichita Open is the same week as the U.S. Open next year.

Now that won't be a problem.

The PGA Tour board has approved a policy that awards FedEx Cup points from the U.S. Open to Korn Ferry Tour players. Those receiving points must be active Korn Ferry members.

Twenty players on the Korn Ferry Tour played at Brookline last year, and nine of them made the cut.

“It's going to be a huge change for Korn Ferry Tour players, just not having to decide whether they should play on the Korn Ferry Tour or in the U.S. Open,” said Taylor Montgomery, who speaks from experience.

Montgomery tied for 57th in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines. He wound up 26th on the final Korn Ferry Tour points list, missing a PGA Tour card by one spot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)