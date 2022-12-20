Left Menu

Golf-LIV players eligible for 2023 Masters Tournament

Augusta National Golf Club will invite players eligible under their current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, the organisers said on Tuesday. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again." The 87th Masters Tournament will take place in Georgia, USA, from April 6 to 9, 2023.

Augusta National Golf Club will invite players eligible under their current criteria to participate in the 2023 Masters Tournament, the organisers said on Tuesday. That means PGA Tour players suspended indefinitely by the U.S.-based circuit for joining the LIV Golf Series would be eligible to play in the tournament.

LIV has lured away some of the sport's biggest names with huge purses, while those who joined are no longer eligible to play in PGA Tour events. "Regrettably, recent actions have divided men's professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it," Chairman Fred Ridley said.

"Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April. "We have reached a seminal point in the history of our sport. At Augusta National, we have faith that golf, which has overcome many challenges through the years, will endure again."

The 87th Masters Tournament will take place in Georgia, USA, from April 6 to 9, 2023.

