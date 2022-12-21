Left Menu

Soccer-Messi invited to leave his mark at Maracana's Hall of Fame

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has been invited to "eternalize" his mark at Brazil's famous Maracana by leaving his footprints in the iconic stadium's Hall of Fame, the Rio de Janeiro State Sports Superintendence has said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 00:09 IST
Soccer-Messi invited to leave his mark at Maracana's Hall of Fame

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has been invited to "eternalize" his mark at Brazil's famous Maracana by leaving his footprints in the iconic stadium's Hall of Fame, the Rio de Janeiro State Sports Superintendence has said. After Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 on penalties in a heart-stopping final on Sunday, the public body which runs the stadium repeated the invitation to Messi first made when the 'Albiceleste' won the Copa America in 2021.

"Messi has already demonstrated his importance on and off the pitch. He is a player who has been at the highest level in the history of football for years," said the president of the superintendence, Adriano Santos, in a letter sent to Argentina captain Messi via the Argentine FA (AFA). "And nothing could be more fitting than for the Maracana to also pay tribute to him. After all, Messi is a genius with the ball," he added.

The historic Maracana stadium has hosted two World Cup finals, in 1950 and 2014, and saw Messi and his squad become 2021 Copa America champions by beating Brazil 1-0. Messi's footprints on the Maracana's Walk of Fame would stand alongside Brazil greats such as Pele, Garrincha, Rivelino and Ronaldo plus other world famous players including Chile's Elias Figueroa, Serbia's Dejan Petkovic, Portugal's Eusebio, Uruguay's Sebastian Abreu and Germany's Franz Beckenbauer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
2
Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

Google CEO Pichai introduces AI model that covers 100+ Indian languages

 India
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global
4
Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

Gurugram club: 2 found dead, 2 critical

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022