Soccer-Newcastle seal unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth in League Cup

Kieffer Moore could have sent the visitors ahead after 56 minutes but his header from inside the box went just past the post. It took 67 minutes before Newcastle managed to seal the win, with Smith miscalculating a cross and heading in an own goal.

Newcastle United secured a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday following an own goal from Adam Smith. Newcastle controlled much of the match but lacked the energy and the instinct to score in the first half.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson found the back of the net after 26 minutes but a late flag for offside cut his celebration short. Kieffer Moore could have sent the visitors ahead after 56 minutes but his header from inside the box went just past the post.

It took 67 minutes before Newcastle managed to seal the win, with Smith miscalculating a cross and heading in an own goal. Leicester City enjoyed complete control at MK Dons as they completed a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.

Third tier Lincoln City grabbed a second minute lead through a Gavin Bazunu own goal at Southampton but Nathan Jones's side turned it around to win 2-1 after two goals from Che Adams. A Raul Jimenez penalty and Rayan Ait-Nouri's stoppage time goal sealed Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-0 victory over Gillingham.

