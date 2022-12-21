Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Kenyans Kipyokei, Rionoripo handed long bans for doping, Lempus charged

Kenya's Diana Kipyokei has been disqualified as the 2021 Boston Marathon women's winner after being handed a six-year ban for using the prohibited substance triamcinolone acetonide, the Athletics Integrity United (AIU) said on Tuesday. Compatriot Purity Rionoripo, the 2017 Paris Marathon winner, has been banned for five years after testing positive for the banned diuretic furosemide and along with Kipyokei was found to have hampered the AIU's investigation by providing false information or documentation.

Soccer-Newcastle seal unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth in League Cup

Newcastle United secured a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the League Cup fourth round on Tuesday following an own goal from Adam Smith. Newcastle controlled much of the match but lacked the energy and the instinct to score in the first half.

Soccer-Brentford's Toney charged with 30 more alleged betting breaches

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with 30 more alleged breaches of betting rules, England's Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. The 26-year-old Toney was in November charged with misconduct, breaching the rules 232 times between 2017 and 2021.

Soccer-Messi invited to leave his mark at Maracana's Hall of Fame

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi has been invited to "eternalize" his mark at Brazil's famous Maracana by leaving his footprints in the iconic stadium's Hall of Fame, the Rio de Janeiro State Sports Superintendence has said. After Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 on penalties in a heart-stopping final on Sunday, the public body which runs the stadium repeated the invitation to Messi first made when the 'Albiceleste' won the Copa America in 2021.

NBA-Billionaire Ishbia to buy Suns for $4 billion - ESPN

Billionaire Mat Ishbia will buy the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Phoenix Suns and women's team the Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion, ESPN reported on Tuesday. The deal would set a record in the league after Joe Tsai bought the remaining stake in the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 in a deal that valued the team at $2.35 billion.

Motor racing-F1 drivers barred from political statements unless approved

Formula One drivers will need prior written permission from the sport's governing body to make 'political statements' from next season following an update of the International Sporting Code. The 2023 version of the code, which applies to all series sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), was published on the governing body's website with changes highlighted.

Golf-LIV players eligible for 2023 Masters Tournament

Augusta National will open their doors to LIV Golf's biggest names, confirming on Tuesday that players from the breakaway tour will be eligible to compete in the 2023 Masters if they meet the established qualifying criteria. The decision will be viewed as a major victory for the Saudi-backed series with the PGA Tour having suspended players jumping across to the rebel circuit.

Soccer-Messi's World Cup post beats egg to become most-liked on Instagram

Lionel Messi set yet another record on Tuesday after his Instagram post celebrating Argentina's World Cup win became the most-liked on the platform, breaking a nearly four-year-old record held by a photo of an egg. Having led Argentina to their first World Cup in 36 years with victory over France on Sunday, Messi proceeded to make more history off the pitch with his photo gallery on Instagram, which racked up more than 65 million likes at the time of writing.

Soccer-St Louis City SC to make debut as MLS launches new season

Major League Soccer opens a new season on Feb. 25 looking to ride a wave of interest from the Qatar World Cup as the league's 29th franchise St Louis SC makes its debut. The first match of the 2023 campaign sees Nashville SC and MLS most valuable player Hany Mukhtar hosting New York City FC followed by the "El Trafico" derby between MLS Cup champions Los Angeles FC and Los Angeles Galaxy at the Rose Bowl.

Soccer-Wiegman out to ensure England 'bring it home' again at 2023 World Cup

England coach Sarina Wiegman said it would be tough for her team to top an unbeaten 2022 in which they won the women's European Championship at home but said she will ensure they step things up in their bid to win the World Cup next year. England have not lost in 26 games since Wiegman took charge in September 2021. They qualified for the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia with a 100% record and beat reigning world champions the United States at Wembley earlier this year.

