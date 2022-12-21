Viacom18 gets Olympic Games Paris 2024 broadcast rights for India, subcontinent

Viacom18 Media has secured exclusive media rights to broadcast the next Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris in 2024, in India and the subcontinent region.

It has also received non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, said a joint statement issued by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Viacom18 Media, a joint venture of Viacom and Network18 Group.

''Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region,'' it said.

IOC President Thomas Bach said through this partnership with Viacom18, fans across India and the subcontinent will be able to witness the magic of the Olympic Games.

''As a dynamic sports and media market, this is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting, and this new media rights agreement will help us inspire fans and young people across these countries to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values,'' he added.

Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj said, ''We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024.'' PTI KRH KRH ABM ABM

