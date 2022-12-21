Left Menu

Alpine skiing-Swiss Olympic champion Feuz to retire

Switzerland's Olympic champion Beat Feuz announced on Wednesday that he would retire in January, 16 years after his debut in the Alpine Skiing World Cup. Feuz said on Instagram that his last race would be the downhill event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Jan. 21. The 35-year-old won gold in men's downhill at the Beijing Winter Games in February and took bronze in downhill and silver in super-G four at Pyeongchang four years earlier. My emotion has often been the key to success.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 21:21 IST
Alpine skiing-Swiss Olympic champion Feuz to retire

Switzerland's Olympic champion Beat Feuz announced on Wednesday that he would retire in January, 16 years after his debut in the Alpine Skiing World Cup. Feuz said on Instagram that his last race would be the downhill event in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Jan. 21.

The 35-year-old won gold in men's downhill at the Beijing Winter Games in February and took bronze in downhill and silver in super-G four at Pyeongchang four years earlier. "Pushing limits and risk has been my passion in skiing for years. My emotion has often been the key to success. Now my feeling tells me that the physical limits have been reached," Feuz said on Instagram.

"I look forward to spending more time with my family and the new challenges that will come into my life." Feuz has 16 victories and 59 podium finishes in the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar array

(Update: Postponed) NASA astronauts prepare for spacewalk to install solar a...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022