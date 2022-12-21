I League: Sudeva Delhi aim to gain first points in tournament against Mohammedan Sporting

Sudeva Delhi FC will go up against Mohammedan Sporting in their I-League 2022-23 fixture at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday. The kick-off is scheduled for 2 PM IST.

The hosts have had a torrid start to the season, suffering seven straight losses since the opening day, and are yet to add a point to their tally ahead of their last match before the winter break. However, all hope is not lost for the side as they seek a win that would breathe new life into their campaign. Additionally, winning three points on Thursday could put Sudeva only four points behind the teams immediately above them, that too with the home side having an extra game in hand, as per a press release from I League. Mohammedan Sporting, last Friday, parted ways with head coach Andrey Chernyshov and on the same evening, recorded an impressive 1-0 win at home against Real Kashmir to end a run of three games without a win. Currently, in the lower half of the league standings, the Black and White Brigade will go all out for a positive result in order to get their season back on track and also fix their dismal away record, which has seen them lose all four matches on the road so far.

The two teams have played each other twice in past I-League editions, with Mohammedan coming out on top on both occasions. Head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty, who also joined the club less than a week ago, said that his charges are getting stronger mentally.

He said, "From what I have seen in the last few days I have been here, the players are very good and will take time to grow. They are growing stronger mentally and I want them to enjoy their football. Mohammedan are one of the strongest teams in terms of personnel and history, but we have our plans and are preparing. We hope to pick up our first points tomorrow." Defender Manjit Sharma said, "The mood in the team is better than before and we have a big match tomorrow against a strong team. We want to fight till the end and hope for all three points."

Mohammedan assistant coach Joseph Naik hailed his side's unity. He said, "We are here to play good football and keep up our winning momentum to pick up all three points. The atmosphere is highly positive and all players are motivated by each other. We have a good mix of youth and experience, and are one as a team. Marcus Joseph's return to form is exciting and it's important for us that he keeps scoring." Midfielder Abhishek Halder said, "This match would not be any different from the last one. Infact, we will be focused even more since our away record has been poor. We are high on confidence and will give our best efforts to fight for the three points."

The match between Sudeva Delhi and Mohammedan Sporting will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports, and streamed live on the Discovery Plus OTT platform. (ANI)

