Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar. The BBC reported on Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Baseball-Judge named New York Yankees captain

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was named captain of the Bronx Bombers on Wednesday, adding his name to a list of franchise greats including Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig and Derek Jeter. Judge, who signed a nine-year $360 million deal this month to stay in New York, became the Yankees 16th captain and first since Jeter, who held the title from 2003-14.

Soccer legend Pele's cancer advances, he faces renal and cardiac dysfunction -report

Brazil soccer legend Pele's cancer has advanced and he requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction, according to a medical report released on Wednesday. Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He will spend Christmas in Hospital, his daughter said on an Instagram post.

Soccer-Man United see off Burnley, Brighton knocked out of League Cup

Goals from Christian Eriksen and Marcus Rashford earned Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as third-tier Charlton Athletic knocked out Brighton & Hove Albion on penalties. Playing their first game since the World Cup break, United went ahead after 27 minutes when Aaron Wan-Bissaka sent a cross into the six-yard box and Eriksen smashed the ball into the roof of the net from close range.

Soccer-England's Mead named BBC Sports Personality of the Year

England striker Beth Mead was voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Wednesday after helping her team win the 2022 European Championship. The 27-year-old Mead won the Golden Boot as leading scorer at Euro 2022 and was named player of the tournament.

Soccer-UEFA warns UK/Ireland Euro 2028 bid - report

UEFA is growing frustrated over delays in guarantees around the joint UK and Ireland bid to host the 2028 European Championship in 2028, Britain's Times newspaper reported on Wednesday. Issues around delaying guarantees for policing, airports, tax exemptions and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have forced European soccer's governing body to warn bid organisers, the paper said.

Motor racing-Hughes ready for an electric debut with McLaren

Jake Hughes had a surreal moment when he saw his electric Formula E car parked next to Formula One great Alain Prost's 1980s racer at McLaren's Woking headquarters, but the weight of history serves only as motivation. McLaren Racing have taken over the team of departed champions Mercedes and will debut in the electric series in January when season nine -- the new 'Gen3' era -- gets under way in Mexico City.

Soccer-Messi extends contract with PSG - report

World Cup winner Lionel Messi has reached a deal with Paris St Germain to stay with the club for at least the 2023-24 season, French daily Le Parisien reported on Wednesday. The 35-year-old forward, seven-times winner of the Ballon D'Or, helped Argentina lift the World Cup trophy by beating France on penalties in the final on Sunday.

NFL-Franco Harris, who made 'Immaculate Reception', dies at 72

Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back who caught what became known as the "Immaculate Reception", has died aged 72, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said on Wednesday. Harris rushed for 12,120 yards in 13 NFL seasons and won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers but it was a single catch off a ricocheted pass from Terry Bradshaw that turned into a game-winning 60-yard touchdown that is the signature moment in a Hall of Fame career.

Tennis-Nadal's former coach Roig to work with American Stephens

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens has appointed Francis Roig as her new coach to revive her fortunes, after the veteran Spaniard left Rafa Nadal's team last week, the world number 37 said on Wednesday. Stephens, 29, won the 2017 U.S. Open title but has struggled to make an impact on the grandest stage since and will hope Roig can help her rediscover her top form in the new season having worked with him briefly in the past.

