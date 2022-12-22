Left Menu

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 22-12-2022 16:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 16:15 IST
Argentina only No. 2 in new FIFA rankings led by Brazil
Winning the World Cup was not enough to lift Argentina atop the FIFA world rankings with Brazil keeping the No. 1 position on Thursday.

Brazil was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Croatia but built enough rankings points from results over recent years that feed into FIFA's calculation.

Argentina moved up one place to No. 2 and beaten finalist France also rose one to No. 3.

Belgium is still at No. 4, a fall of two places, despite winning only one game in Qatar and failing to advance from the group stage.

England and the Netherlands, both beaten quarterfinalists, stay at Nos. 5 and 6 respectively. Croatia climbed five places to No. 7.

European champion Italy is at No. 8 despite failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Morocco is the best-placed African nation at No. 11, up 11 places, for its historic run to the semifinals.

The United States at No. 13 is the best of the CONCACAF region teams, rising three places after advancing to the round of 16. Mexico is No. 15.

Japan leads the Asian confederation teams at No. 20, up four places, and Australia rises 11 places to No. 27. Both reached the round of 16.

Cameroon, which beat Brazil in the group stage, rose 10 places to be No. 33.

Qatar dropped 10 places to No. 60 after losing all three games as the home team at the World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

