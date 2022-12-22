298 sports infrastructure projects sanctioned across country under Khelo India scheme: Anurag Thakur

'Sports' being a state subject, the responsibility to promote sports rests primarily with the respective state and Union Territory governments and the Union Government supplements their efforts in this regard, the government told the Parliament on Thursday and said the Sports Ministry runs a Central Sector Scheme 'Khelo India-National Programme for Development of Sports' which is dedicated towards the promotion of sports. Under the component "Creation and Upgradation of Sports Infrastructure" of the Khelo India Scheme, 298 sports infrastructure projects have been sanctioned across the country, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Under this Scheme, the Ministry also supports sportspersons in various sports disciplines across the country which cater to the development of play fields, community coaching development, the establishment of Khelo India Centres at state as well as district levels, the conduct of annual national competitions (Khelo India Games) and identification of talented sportspersons in priority sports disciplines. The Ministry also supports in establishment of sports academies, promotion of physical fitness through various Fit India programmes, promotion of women's participation in sports, the conduct of sports competitions for positive engagement of youth in extremism and terrorism affected areas, promotion of sports among persons with disabilities and promotion of rural and indigenous games.

The Scheme Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram (RYSK) is an ongoing Central Sector Scheme which was formulated as an umbrella scheme in a rationalization exercise undertaken on recommendation of Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on HRD and in consultation with the Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog. The Minister said Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) is an autonomous body under the Ministry with headquarters in Delhi spread across the country through 29 State/UT Offices and 623 District level Nehru Yuva Kendras. (ANI)

