Pant, Iyer slam fifties; India 226/4 at tea

PTI | Mirpur | Updated: 23-12-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 13:51 IST
Rishabh Pant . (Photo- BCCI) Image Credit: ANI
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer cracked unbeaten half-centuries to take India to 226 for four at tea on day two of the second Test against Bangladesh here on Friday.

After the tourists lost three wickets in the opening session, Taskin Ahmed added to India's woes claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch.

But Pant (86 batting) and Iyer (58 batting) combined forces and dominated proceedings. The two have added 132 runs for the unfinished fifth wicket and the team now trails Bangladesh by just one run.

Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs.

India 1st Innings: 226 for 4 in 61 overs (Rishabh Pant 86 batting, Shreyas Iyer 58 batting; Taijul Islam 3/55)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

