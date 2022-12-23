Left Menu

Cricket-Sydney Thunder terminate Farooqi's deal following investigation

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. "The club received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident last Thursday and referred the matter to Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit for investigation," Thunder said in a statement.

Big Bash League (BBL) side Sydney Thunder said on Friday they have terminated fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract after a "behaviour" incident led to an investigation by Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit. Afghanistan's Farooqi, who was signed in November as a replacement for David Willey, picked up five wickets in four matches for Thunder.

His contract was terminated after a hearing held by Cricket Australia's (CA) Conduct Commissioner. The club did not provide details about the incident. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

"The club received a complaint about the behaviour of Farooqi following an incident last Thursday and referred the matter to Cricket Australia's Integrity Unit for investigation," Thunder said in a statement. Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said all employees were held to a "high standard of behaviour and accountability".

"The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated," Germon said. "Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident."

Thunder added that it would make no further comment on the issue and that a replacement had not yet been decided for Farooqi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

