India all out for 314, take 87-run first innings lead in 2nd Test against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant missed out on his century by seven runs as India were all out for 314 in the final session of the second day to take a first innings lead of 87 runs in the second Test here on Friday.

Pant (93 off 104 balls) and Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) shared 159 runs for the fifth wicket before Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (4/79) produced an impressive spell in the final session to restrict the Indians to just over 300-run mark.

India lost six wickets after tea -- for the addition of 90 runs -- out of which Shakib took four. Taijul Islam got one for overall innings figures of 4/74. India added 295 runs on the day from 78.3 overs after resuming at 19 for no loss.

After the tourists lost three wickets in the opening session, Taskin Ahmed added to India's woes, claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli (24) soon after lunch.

India had bowled Bangladesh out for 227 in their first innings on Thursday. Brief Score: Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227 all out in 73.5 overs.

India 1st Innings: 314 all out in 86.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 93, Shreyas Iyer 87; Taijul Islam 4/74, Shakib Al Hasan 4/79).

