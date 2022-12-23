Left Menu

IPL 2023 Auction: Shivam Mavi signed by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore; Mukesh Kumar goes to DC

Mavi caught the attention with his searing pace at the 2018 U-19 World Cup.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 18:27 IST
Shivam Mavi (Photo: Shivam Mavi/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shivam Mavi has been brought by Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season for INR 6 crore. Shivam Mavi started on his base price of Rs 40 lakh, but within some minutes the bidding price went up to Rs one crore. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were in a bit of bidding war for the all-rounder.

The bid for Mavi moved to over Rs 4 crore and Gujarat Titan won the bid eventually for Rs 6 crore. Mavi caught the attention with his searing pace at the 2018 U-19 World Cup. The pacer has consistently clocked over 140kmph when bowling in the IPL and was earlier snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 3 crore. Mavi is a value buy for teams in the IPL as he provides serious pace and is a good wicket-taking option.

His prior experience in the IPL makes him a sensible buy as he is safe pair of hands and is able to bat lower down the order. His recent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy are a testimony to this as he has picked up most wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals (DC) scooped up Mukesh Kumar for Rs 5.5 crore. CSK opened the bidding, followed by DC, as the bid went up to one crore rupees. Punjab Kings (PBKS) belatedly jumped into the bidding for Mukesh. After a bit of a pause, there was more steady raising of paddles at both PBKS and DC tables. PBKS was leading at Rs 4 crore but other franchises were not ready to pull out just yet.

It turned out to be a big payday for the Bengal seamer who achieved the rare feat of being called into India's squad even before playing an IPL game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

