Back to where it all started: Sam Curran

England all-rounder Sam Curran is back with Punjab Kings after being a part of Chennai Super Kings from the year 2020 onwards. The left-armer was bought by Punjab Kings for a staggering INR 18.50 crore, which is the highest in the history of the league. The southpaw was bought by Punjab Kings in 2019 and after that he was released and in the IPL 2020 Auction Curran was bought by CSK for INR 5.5 crore. And now he is back with Punjab Kings.

"Back to where it all started! Looking forward to it," tweeted Sam Curran. Sam Curran entered at INR 2 crore. Mumbai Indians (MI) made the first move for Curran. And the bidding war begins between MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Frenetic raising of paddles at both tables as the bid zooms up to INR 6 crore.

The bid kept going back and forth between MI and Rajasthan Royals (RR). RR was back in the lead at INR 11.5 crore. MI tapped out. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) then jumped in with INR 11.75 crore bid. Both MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming back to Curran to perform any role at CSK.

PBKS also bid for Sam Curran, Punjab was Curran's first franchise in the IPL. The bid quickly zoomed past INR 15 crore with CSK taking the lead at INR 15.25 crore. PBKS raised the paddle as the bidding war continued. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) jumped in at INR 15.75 crore. They need to fill the Holder-sized void. The bid touched INR 16.5 crore. Sam Curran has fetched the highest-ever bid at an IPL auction.

Talking about Curran's performance, he was the second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup this year with a total of 13 scalps, with best bowling figures of 5/10. The 24-year-old is also a solid batter, with 1,731 T20I runs in 109 innings at an average of 20.85 and nine fifties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)