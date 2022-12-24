Left Menu

Cricket-India tighten grip in Mirpur after Bangladesh top order wilt

India claimed four wickets in Saturday's morning session to reduce Bangladesh to 71-4 on day three of the second test in Mirpur on Saturday. Jaydev Unadkat removed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, and Axar Patel sent back Mushfiqur Rahim as India, who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series, tightened their grip on the contest.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 11:15 IST
India claimed four wickets in Saturday's morning session to reduce Bangladesh to 71-4 on day three of the second test in Mirpur on Saturday. Zakir Hasan was batting on 37 with Bangladesh still 16 behind having conceded a first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Litton Das was yet to open his account at the other end. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin earned the breakthrough for India, trapping opener Najmul Hossain lbw for five in the second over of the day.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj removed Mominul Haque, whose 84 was the highest score in Bangladesh's first innings total of 227, caught behind. Jaydev Unadkat removed Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, and Axar Patel sent back Mushfiqur Rahim as India, who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series, tightened their grip on the contest.

